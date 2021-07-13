This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
