Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.