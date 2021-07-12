 Skip to main content
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

