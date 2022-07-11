Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.