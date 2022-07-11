Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 59F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It's likely to r…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's forecast br…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should re…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possi…
For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential fo…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…