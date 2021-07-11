Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 83.43. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.