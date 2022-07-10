For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
