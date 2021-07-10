Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 84.97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.