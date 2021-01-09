 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Sunday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News