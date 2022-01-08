This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low -13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -11 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. Expect a drastic drop …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. 9 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. 9 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7. Today's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. There is a 49% ch…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -10. -17 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The …