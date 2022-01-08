 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A mostly clear sky. Low -13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -11 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

