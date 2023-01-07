Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.