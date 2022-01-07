For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -12 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.