Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -12 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.