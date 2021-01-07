 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News