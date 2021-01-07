Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
