Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.