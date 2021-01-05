 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

