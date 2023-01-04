Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck

Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . 1 degree is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.