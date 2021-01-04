This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
