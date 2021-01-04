 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 17F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

