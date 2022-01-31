This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Cloudy and windy. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
