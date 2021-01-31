Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
