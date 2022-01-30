Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
