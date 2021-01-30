 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News