This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
