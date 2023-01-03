This evening in Bismarck: Overcast. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
