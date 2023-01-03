Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Overcast. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.