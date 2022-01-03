Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Overcast. Low near 5F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . -8 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -10. A -23-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -2. -12 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -5. -16 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. 9 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. Today's forecasted low …