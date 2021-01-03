 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Monday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

