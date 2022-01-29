This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
