Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

