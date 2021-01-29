This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.28. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -6. 4 degrees is tod…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 2.76. Today's foreca…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 7.36. Today's forecasted l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 1.49. A 3-degree low…
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatur…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 12.69. A 13-degree…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Overcast. Low 12F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures b…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Mainly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures…
This evening in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with te…