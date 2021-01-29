 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 22.28. 12 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

