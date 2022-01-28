Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
