Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 12F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 19.31. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

