Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
