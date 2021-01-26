Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Mainly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 10.75. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.