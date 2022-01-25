 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low -4F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

