Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 10.7. 5 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

