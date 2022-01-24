Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low -12F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . A -2-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.