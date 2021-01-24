 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Overcast. Low 12F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16.49. A 3-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

