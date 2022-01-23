Bismarck's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -10 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
Related to this story
Most Popular
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 13. 9 degrees is today's low. It…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 1. We'll see a low temperature of…