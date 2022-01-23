Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -10 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.