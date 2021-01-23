 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 17.89. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

