For the drive home in Bismarck: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck
