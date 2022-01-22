For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 6F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
