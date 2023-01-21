For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck
