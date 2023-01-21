 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: A few clouds from time to time. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News