Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 21.04. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

