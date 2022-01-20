Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing later during the night. Low 9F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Bismarck Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
