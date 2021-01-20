Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.12. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.