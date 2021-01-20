Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 18.12. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.