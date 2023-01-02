 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News