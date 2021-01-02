 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News