Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck

For the drive home in Bismarck: Cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

