For the drive home in Bismarck: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -16F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
