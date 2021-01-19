 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News