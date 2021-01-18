 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck

This evening in Bismarck: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.19. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

