Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Bismarck

Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

