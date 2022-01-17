Bismarck's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bismarck tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -8 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Bismarck, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bismarck
