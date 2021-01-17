Bismarck's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 24.25. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bismarck
